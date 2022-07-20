WACO, Texas — Weeks after firefighter Jeffery Bucher, 23, was killed in a car accident in Waco on June 30, the Downsville Volunteer Fire Department announced that it’s president, Bryan Beavers, passed away on July 18.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KWKT, caught up with the department’s Assistant Fire Chief, “Angry Bird.” He said the fire department was left with only two men during one of the busiest grass fire season’s in McLennan County history.

“The void is gonna be there for sure there. The thing I tell the guys all the time is that when the pagers go off, we have to remember why we’re there and know that those guys are going to be with us on every call,” he said.

Angry Bird said Jeffrey Bucher always offered hugs and pats on the back. He said Bucher “wanted to let you know that he cared and that he was happy for you.”

Bucher earned the nickname “Backflip,” he said, “At a fire call one day and he said ‘no yeah I can do it” and he did it. A backflip, flat-footed.”

Bucher took his last ride with his ashes in the fire truck.

The funeral for department president Bryan Beavers was held on Saturday. Bird said if the team need anything, Beavers had it covered.

“He was a go getter. I mean, he was always ready to just do what he could. He was a big time supporter of the fire department,” he said. Bird told KWKT that his favorite quality about Beavers was his heart.

“It’s an honor to get back on a truck and keep fighting fire for them,” he said.

In a social media post, the fire department said, “We have been hit hard, but we will not fall down.”

(KWKT Fox 44 contributed to this report.)