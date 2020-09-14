Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd died late Sunday by gunshots fired through her bedroom window.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

They also have not released a possible motive.

Authorities say Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)