Texas woman, 20, killed by gunshots fired through window

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd died late Sunday by gunshots fired through her bedroom window.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

They also have not released a possible motive.

Authorities say Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home but were not injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar