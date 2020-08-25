Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Fort Worth police have arrested a woman in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter after she told police that someone ordered her to kill the girl.

According to the arrest warrant, Krystal Lewandowski called 911 on Monday and told a dispatcher that her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, was missing before going on to say she had slit the girl’s throat.

She told the dispatcher that she had dumped Czara’s body in a trash can.

Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn’t kill the girl.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Lewandowski faces a capital murder charge.

