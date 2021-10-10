Texas woman dies in crash but 4 others had minor injuries

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A 55-year-old Texas woman died after a vehicle she was riding in drove off the highway in south-central Kansas and rolled Saturday afternoon.



The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened along U.S. Highway 81 in Sumner County shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Wichita Eagle reports the 2008 Nissan Sentra that Irene Vazquez De Salinas was riding in wound up in a line of trees after it struck a culvert and rolled.



Vazquez De Salinas of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, but four other people in the car sustained only minor injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)