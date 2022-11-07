WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with endangering her young daughter after the woman is involved in a car accident and leaves the scene with her daughter unrestrained.

Wichita County Jail booking

Sharin Beatty is charged with child endangerment, according to records.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, an accident was reported at Red Fox and Roanoke and witnesses said the driver of a gray Lincoln with heavy front end damage had fled the scene.

A short time later an officer located the damaged car on Burkburnett Road. Police say Beatty told them she left the scene because she did not have a driver’s license or insurance.

Beatty said the two-year-old girl who was not restrained and was jumping around in the back seat was her daughter.

Beatty told officers she had a car seat, but it was in her sister’s car.