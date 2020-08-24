Texas woman killed in wreck was 9 months pregnant with her first child

TYLER, Texas — A Texas woman who died in a car crash Sunday was nine months pregnant with her first child, according to family and friends on social media.

26-year-old Jataria Lynn Smith was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after a wreck on Highway 64, west of Tyler.

Her husband, 40-year-old Ronnie Dewayne Smith is in critical condition from the wreck.

The preliminary report from DPS shows that 60-year-old Robin Blake Longino pulled out of a driveway and failed to yield the right of way to Ronnie Smith as he was traveling east down the highway.

Longino was taken to UT Health in Tyler also in critical condition.

KETK contributed to this story.