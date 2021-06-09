Texas Workforce Commission ends COVID-19 related work refusal guidance

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Workforce Commission:

Following the continued economic recovery in Texas and the announcement of Texas opting out of certain Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is ending job refusal guidance associated with the COVID-19 emergency orders. The guidance for individuals at high risk from COVID-19 were put in place a year ago. The decline in COVID cases in Texas, widespread availability of vaccines, and greater availability of services such as child care renders such guidance out of date as Texas ends certain federal unemployment programs with the benefit week ending June 26, 2021 and Texas’ economy continues to recover.

Both Federal and State law require individuals on unemployment insurance benefits to actively search for work, and be able and available for work. Refusing a suitable offer of work can result in a loss of benefits. TWC will continue to apply State law and TWC rules to investigate suitable work issues, such as health and safety concerns, on a case by case basis.

The Texas Workforce Commission provides a wide variety of programs and services to assist individuals in the Lone Star State find jobs, expand their skills and improve their marketability to employers. With over 800,000 jobs available on MyTXCareer.com, the Lone Star State is hiring, and TWC and its partners are working to bring employers and workers together to speed the state’s recovery.

Here are ways TWC is helping Texans:

MyTXCareer.com and WorkInTexas.com – Both websites provide a platform for employers to post open jobs, and for Texans to connect with those employers about those jobs. MyTXCareer.com provides new users an easy streamlined way to list or find jobs in Texas. WorkinTexas.com is a comprehensive online job search resource and matching system. WorkInTexas.com provides recruiting assistance to Texas employers of all types and sizes, and job search assistance to anyone seeking work in Texas.

Workforce Solutions Centers – TWC’s Workforce Solutions Partners have over 180 offices around the state and help Texans find work. They offer free services such as access to thousands of job postings, job search resources, training programs and help with exploring career options, resumé and application preparation, career development, and more. Find your local workforce solutions center on the TWC homepage at www.twc.texas.gov

Restaurant Recovery Training – The Texas Workforce Commission in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association is providing free and flexible online training to quickly prepare workers for restaurant industry jobs. The restaurant recovery training certification portal can be accessed at https://certification.txrestaurant.org/

Virtual and In-Person Job Fairs –Workforce Development Boards across Texas are sponsoring job fairs virtually and in-person to help connect job seekers with employment opportunities.

Child Care – TWC’s child care services program promotes long-term self-sufficiency by supporting parents who are currently working or in education/training activities, through subsidized child care. TWC’s child care program also educates parents about the availability of quality child care, which enhances children’s early learning. For more information, go to https://childcare.texas.gov/

