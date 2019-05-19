Texas Workforce Commission: State added 28,9000 jobs in April

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/KLBK News)

AUSTIN Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Texas Workforce Commission:

Growth in the Texas economy continued in April, with 28,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm positions added over the month. Texas' seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell once more to 3.7 percent, returning to an all-time record low last held in December of 2018. April marked the 108th consecutive month of annual growth for total nonfarm employment.

"Our state's ongoing success is linked to the innovation and competitiveness of employers in a range of industries providing Texans more opportunities to demonstrate their world-class skills," said TWC Chair and Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs. "In fact, Chief Executive Magazine has named Texas the Best State for Business for the 15th year in a row."

Private sector employers added 283,000 jobs over the year. Private annual employment growth was at 2.7 percent in April and has held above 2.0 percent since October 2017.

"As the Texas labor force reaches a historic number, TWC and our 28 local workforce boards are as committed as ever to connecting Texas workers with available jobs," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. "Through career and technical education and training incentives Texas can continue to produce the country's most skilled workers."

Professional and Business Services led all major industries over the month, adding 8,400 jobs. Construction added 5,800 over the month while Education and Health Services employment grew by 4,300 jobs.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded April's lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 1.7 percent, followed by the Odessa MSA which recorded at 2.0 for the second lowest rate. The Amarillo MSA had the third lowest rate of 2.1 percent.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

(News release from the Texas Workforce Commission)