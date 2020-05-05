Texas working to allow for in-person graduation ceremonies

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Education Secretary Mike Morath said Tuesday that guidelines are on the way that will allow for in-person high school graduation ceremonies to proceed at schools.

The announcement was made just after Governor Greg Abbott announced various updates to the plan to reopen the state of Texas.

Morath said there will be certain restrictions and limitations put in place in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited to create guidance that does maintain health and safety for all of our community members and all of our participants,” he said, “while also honoring students and celebrating the achievements that they have made.”

Morath mentioned various types of hybrid ceremonies that had already been approved, such as high school seniors coming one by one in vehicles to get a diploma and a picture while the ceremony is streamed online.

Frenship ISD announced Tuesday that they were working on a plan to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony.