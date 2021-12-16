Texas zoo listed in TripAdvisor’s 50 Best Zoos

Waco, Texas – Waco’s Cameron Park came in at #48 in TripAdvisor’s 2021 top 50 Best Zoos in the U.S.

TripAdvisor based its top 50 Best Zoos list on customer reviews of the approximately 2,400 animal facilities in the U.S. Three other Texas Zoos listed in the top 50 were the Fort Worth Zoo, the Houston Zoo, and the Dallas Zoo.

The zoo says Americans love zoos and aquariums, and they want to visit the best. In the United States, there are 2,400 licensed facilities – and sometimes it’s hard to know where to find a good zoo. You can start by visiting zoos and aquariums which are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

There are 239 AZA-accredited facilities to choose from. Cameron Park Zoo and other AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums offer their guests a unique learning experience about animals and some of the issues they face – including animals on the brink of extinction and the conservation efforts to save them.

To see the complete TripAdvisor top 50 Best Zoos in the U.S. list, you can go here.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo