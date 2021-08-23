“The city essentially closed” CNN story details effects of COVID-19 on Iraan

IRAAN, Texas — A CNN story published Monday detailed the effects that COVID-19 is having on Iraan, a West Texas town south of Midland.

In a two weeks, 50 people of the 119 tested for COVID-19 were positive, Iraan General Hospital CEO Jason Rybol told CNN.

About a quarter of the school district’s staff and 16% of the students tested positive, prompting the school district to shut down after five days of classes, CNN reported. CNN said the shutdown is currently set to last until August 30, and there is no virtual learning in the meantime.

City council members also elected to close the city council building to the town’s residents, per CNN.