EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As devastating wildfires rage on, nearly destroying the city of Carbon, support from people across the state poured in Saturday.

Donations of food, water, clothes, and much more made their way into the small community, as the people of Carbon begin recovering from the fire.

“It’s overwhelming, but in the best way,” Volunteer, Kailey Gosnell said. “It has been amazing to see everybody coming together from all over the state.”

Wife of the Fire Chief for the city of Carbon, Wendy Forbus, told KTAB/KRBC the community is in desperate need of the following items:

Plastic tubs

Flat shovels

Heavy duty trash bags

Tarps

Work gloves

Volunteers, to sift through the damage.

“We’re just giving them all the help we can,” Forbus said. “We have lots of resources; FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is set up in Eastland at the dome, and they need to go there and report all their losses. Even if they had insurance, so they can get all the help they can.”

Comanche County’s mobile Medical Center also provided support as community paramedic, Bryan Welch and the rest of the team spent their weekend assisting firefighters with whatever medical need that could arise.

“We didn’t want them to have to go and spend any more time they needed away,” Welch explained. “This is their lives, and so we wanted to make sure we came to them where they’re at.”

Over in Gorman, owner of “Spirit BBQ,” David Campbell said when the food bank called, he wanted to help feed those stripped of basic needs.

“[We’re] just trying to feed who we can and make it a little easier on everybody,” said Campbell.

Although the city of Gorman didn’t receive as much wildfire damage as Carbon, Campbell explained; “it’s a group effort. It effects everybody down the line, so we just try to do what we can do.”

If you have suffered loss during these fires, FEMA is set up in the dome at Eastland ISD. Forbus encourages all to report their loss and receive assistance.

The Community Foundation of Abilene has also partnered with the Eastland Community Foundation to provide donations to those affected. Click here to donate to the Fire Relief Fund.