‘The Definition of a Serial Killer:’ Man charged with three Dallas-area murders, suspected in fourth

DALLAS — A man charged with murder in Celina was recently charged with two other murders in Dallas and suspected of a fourth murder, according to Dallas Police.

Jeremy Harris, 31, of Red Oak, was arrested and charged Thursday with the murder of 60-year-old Blair Carter, his ex-girlfriend’s father.

Harris was also charged in two other fatal shootings and an aggravated assault that took place within hours of each other last week, according to Dallas Police.

As of Friday, he was also the lead suspect in the murder of an SMU student on Halloween night.

“In my opinion, based on what I’ve seen so far, I believe this is the definition of a serial killer,” said Dallas Police Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez.

While the Celina murder victim was the father of Harris’ ex-girlfriend, all of the other shootings appeared to be random, with no apparent connection between the shooter and the victims, per DPD.

DPD said it has not yet interviewed Harris.

According to records found by KXAS, Harris was released from parole in May and was previously convicted of drug possession, burglary, assault, evading arrest, assault against a family member, criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As of Friday, Harris was held in Collin County Jail. His bond was raised from $1 million to $3 million after being charged with the three Dallas murders, and it could be raised again.

Information for this story was provided by KXAS. For full information on Jeremy Harris, read their story.