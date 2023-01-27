HOUSTON (KIAH) — Almost like the 2022 regular season, the Houston Texans are struggling on TikTok just like on the field.

According to data from the website Gambling.com, the Texans are the least popular team on the social media app.

The Texans’ account (houstontexans) ranks last among the other NFL team accounts, with only 276,000 followers. It also ranks last among likes with 2.1 million likes among the other team accounts.

The Texans’ account is next-to-last in number of TikTok videos on the app, with 106. Only the Las Vegas Raiders have less, with only 51 videos. But the Raiders’ account has more followers (383,300) and likes (3.2 million) than the Texans’ account despite less than half the videos.

Which means for you social media addicts, the Raiders have more engagement (62,745 likes per video) than the Texans (19,811) despite the lack of videos on TikTok.

Partly the reason for the Texans’ unpopularity on the social media app is the lack of wins this season, and in years past. Houston suffered through its third straight losing season, going 3-13-1 in 2022 and with a fan base that has suffered through not only bad football, but star players like J.J. Watt leaving and the Deshaun Watson controversy.

But the Texans hope that by hiring a new head coach and getting a franchise player in with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft could help get the team a bit of a buzz.

Meanwhile, as for the other Texas team, the Dallas Cowboys’ TikTok account (dallascowboys) has 1.9 million followers, which ties them with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions for the second-most followers in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the league with 2.5 million followers.

The Cowboys’ account also has 24.6 million likes, which is good for sixth among NFL accounts. The Chiefs (43.5 million) has the most likes, followed by the Eagles (42.9 million), the Buffalo Bills (38.9 million), the Lions (35.9 million) and the Cincinnati Bengals (25.6 million).

Also, the Cowboys’ account has 277 videos, meaning it averages 88,809 likes per video.

TikTok became the most downloaded app in the world in 2022. However, Texas may become a state that’s not friendly to TikTok. Already, Gov. Greg Abbott has banned the app from state-issued smartphones and the University of Texas at Austin has also begun banning the download of the app on their network.