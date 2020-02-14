“The silence breaks now,” Facebook post on domestic violence goes viral

RUIDOSO, N.M. — A Registered Nurse from Ruidoso, New Mexico went viral after sharing her experience with domestic violence in a Facebook post.

Carly Reynolds said in the post that her ex-boyfriend, Ohlin Skeen, brutally beat her and left her blind in one eye.

The post was shared on February 9 and has over 10,000 shares.

She said Skeen tried to take her life February 1 as well as the life of her unborn child.

“I refuse to be a statistic,” she said in the post. “I refuse to keep what he did to me on the hush. I refuse to die before someone pays attention. I refuse to give up in standing for what’s right.”

Let this open your eyes before you lose vision in one like I have. Carly Reynolds, via Facebook

Skeen, 23, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm of a household member, false imprisonment and interference with law enforcement communications, according to Ruidoso News.

Reynolds’ Facebook lists that she studied nursing at South Plains Community College in Levelland. She is also listed as a Registered Nurse by the Texas Board of Nursing.

“Let this be your sign,” she said. “Whoever you are. Let this open your eyes before you lose vision in one like I have because YOU are someone’s child too.”

There is a GoFundMe set up to benefit Reynolds. You can find it here.

WARNING: The images in the Facebook post below may be too graphic for some.