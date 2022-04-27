AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 people Tuesday, consisting of three pardons and 75 commutations, according to a White House release.

One Texan was pardoned for a 1998 conviction of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Betty Jo Bogans, 51, was sentenced to seven years, due to the “harsh penalties” in place at the time of her conviction. Since her release, Bogans has stayed employed, even while battling cancer, while raising her son, the release said.

Nineteen Texans had their sentences commuted by Biden, the release said.

Texans granted clemency

Sharon Louise Boatright – Richardson, Texas

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 190 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (Dec. 16, 2013); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 15, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

Ramola Kaye Brown – Huntsville, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and less than 50 kilograms of marijuana (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 145 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Sept. 15, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Mark Richard Burton – Odessa, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and/or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 121 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $15,000 fine (March 16, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.



Nickolas Cano – Amarillo, Texas

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (Sept. 5, 2014).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

Lori Jean Cross – North Richland Hills, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (Sept. 12, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Catalina Davis – San Antonio, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 210 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 6, 2014); amended to 151 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (August 31, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Deborah Ann Dodd – Forney, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine or 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Eastern District of Texas).

Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Feb. 19, 2015).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Nova Neal Finau – Fort Worth, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 140 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (March 31, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

Julio Garza – Edinburg, Texas

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 10 kilograms of cocaine (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 13, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Stephanie Hernandez – Dallas, Texas

Offense: Distribution of a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (April 21, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

David Charles Jenkins – Beaumont, Texas

Offense:

1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (Western District of Louisiana).

2. Violation of supervised release (Eastern District of Texas).

3. Production of counterfeit access devices (Eastern District of Texas).

Sentence

1. 151 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (Nov. 28, 2011); amended to 121 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (Feb. 9, 2018).

2. 24 months of imprisonment (January 5, 2012).

3. 24 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release, $2,516 restitution (April 29, 2015). Prison sentences and terms of supervised release in each case to run consecutively.

Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the eight and three-year terms of supervised release, and the unpaid remainders, if any, of the $5,000 fine and $2,516 restitution.

Brittany Krambeck – Fort Worth, Texas

Offense: Maintaining drug involved premises; structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 220 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (Oct. 29, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

Rosamaria Lucero – New Braunfels, Texas

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, aiding and abetting (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (Feb. 13, 2018).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Quang Nguyen – Houston, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,000 or more marijuana plants (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 120 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 30, 2017).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Aaron Ponce – Odessa, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance, 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (July 11, 2013).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Rose Trujillo Rangel – Waco, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine, a schedule II-narcotic-drug-controlled substance (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release, $5,000 fine (April 14, 2008).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $5,000 fine.



Alejandro Reyna – Brownsville, Texas

Offense: Importation of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (Western District of Texas).

Sentence: 210 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $2,000 fine (Jan. 16, 2014); amended to 180 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release, $2,000 fine (Feb. 26, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release and the unpaid remainder, if any, of the $2,000 fine.



Fermin Serna – Rio Grande City, Texas

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, a schedule I controlled substance (Southern District of Texas).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (Nov. 9, 2007).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

James Darrell Walker – Lubbock, Texas

Offense: Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (Northern District of Texas).

Sentence: 327 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (August 21, 2006); amended to 262 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (June 9, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.