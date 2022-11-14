(Stacker) – If it feels like Texas real estate has been getting less and less affordable, it’s not in your head. Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases.

Stacker compiled a list of cities and neighborhoods with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending September 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 1,323 cities and towns in Texas.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 20

#2. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 12

#3. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 10

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 2

#5. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: 1

#5. Corpus Christi, TX: 1

#5. Fredericksburg, TX: 1

#5. Sherman-Denison, TX: 1

#20. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $939,896

– 1-year price change: +$162,116 (+20.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$580,949 (+161.8%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#19. Gunter

– Typical home value: $650,078

– 1-year price change: +$165,012 (+34.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$311,724 (+92.1%)

– Metro area: Sherman-Denison, TX

#18. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $1,093,225

– 1-year price change: +$172,824 (+18.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$566,186 (+107.4%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#17. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,341,919

– 1-year price change: +$174,553 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$427,291 (+46.7%)

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#16. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,527,621

– 1-year price change: +$176,317 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$769,161 (+101.4%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#15. Coupland

– Typical home value: $717,796

– 1-year price change: +$178,836 (+33.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$414,081 (+136.3%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#14. Prosper

– Typical home value: $824,819

– 1-year price change: +$180,627 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$358,379 (+76.8%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#13. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,045,394

– 1-year price change: +$189,987 (+22.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$416,911 (+66.3%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#12. Round Top

– Typical home value: $996,163

– 1-year price change: +$190,512 (+23.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$458,421 (+85.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#11. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,175,139

– 1-year price change: +$193,026 (+19.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$444,591 (+60.9%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#10. Kendalia

– Typical home value: $814,023

– 1-year price change: +$197,701 (+32.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$324,399 (+66.3%)

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#9. Stonewall

– Typical home value: $618,640

– 1-year price change: +$201,935 (+48.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$281,871 (+83.7%)

– Metro area: Fredericksburg, TX

#8. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,536,509

– 1-year price change: +$204,927 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,191,477 (+88.6%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#7. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,067,759

– 1-year price change: +$208,243 (+24.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$441,963 (+70.6%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#6. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,419,722

– 1-year price change: +$218,199 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,176,391 (+94.6%)

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#5. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,205,204

– 1-year price change: +$220,628 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$493,972 (+69.5%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,341,861

– 1-year price change: +$292,956 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$715,292 (+44.0%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#3. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,788,937

– 1-year price change: +$313,926 (+21.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$705,935 (+65.2%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#2. University Park

– Typical home value: $2,029,573

– 1-year price change: +$328,462 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$625,887 (+44.6%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#1. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,400,649

– 1-year price change: +$388,174 (+19.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$717,579 (+42.6%)

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX