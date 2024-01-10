SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A third arrest has been made in the killings of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra, police announced Wednesday.

Myrta Romanos was arrested on charges of alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse, abuse of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

(San Antonio Police Department)

Soto and Guerra were reported missing on Dec. 23 after the pregnant teen missed an appointment to be induced. Three days later, police found the couple dead inside a vehicle.

On Jan. 4, SAPD announced the arrests of 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his father, 59-year-old Ramon Preciado. Christopher was arrested on a charge of capital murder and his father was arrested on a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Police said that Romanos is believed to be Christopher’s stepmother. Additionally, police added that Romanos stated her weapon was the one used.

Bexar County records show that Christopher is now also facing charges of alter/destroy/conceal a human corpse and abuse of a corpse, and that Ramon now faces a charge of altering/conceal a corpse as well.

Police said that Christopher was arrested for the murders of Soto and Guerra, and that his father helped move the bodies after the killings took place.

“It appears that the vehicle had been at the location for several days,” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

Police said they were able to retrieve Soto’s phone, allowing them to find the location of the suspect and his father. The two were interrogated, and police say there was enough evidence based on their responses to issue warrants for their arrests.

Authorities added that they believe the killings were part of a drug exchange gone wrong.

Additional charges are pending for the additional death of Soto’s unborn baby.