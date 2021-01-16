Third confirmed coronavirus variant is reported in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A third confirmed case of a variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Texas.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Saturday that a Dallas man in his 20s with no history of travel outside the United States has tested positive for the variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

Texas is among a handful of states with at least one known case of the new variant that appears to spread more easily, but state health officials say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease, and say current vaccines are expected to still be effective.

