MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Clarendon man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell Via Donley County

36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell was arrested in Donley County in March, according to the attorney’s office, and indicted by the Donley County Grand Jury on Aug. 15. Not only was Blackwell sentenced to 21 years in prison, but was also ordered to pay $290 in court costs.

“At the time of the plea, this defendant had a couple of other pending indictments in Donley County,” said 100th Judicial Attorney Luke Inman, who joined Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle in prosecuting the case, “This plea prevents our victims from having to relive the traumatic events of the crimes at a trial, saves Donley County taxpayers the expense of a trial, and puts Blackwell in prison for a couple of decades.”

Under Texas law, as noted by the office’s release, Blackwell will be required to serve 50% of the 21-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“Blackwell has been nothing but a thorn in the side of the Donley County community for years,” said Caudle, “He will not be missed.”