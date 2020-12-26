Three arrested after vandalizing store in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — Three were arrested after vandalizing and attempting to burglarize a local business on Victory Drive in Marshall.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a shattered window and located one juvenile inside the store and a vehicle attempting to leave the scene.

According the Marshall police, three juveniles were locked up in relation to the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

(Information EastTexasMatters.com)