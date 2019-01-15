Three deputies shot, one suspect killed in Ector County Monday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from yourbasin.com

ODESSA, Texas - Three Ector County Deputies were shot and injured Monday night in the line of duty. One suspect was shot and killed in the same incident, and a second suspect was arrested.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies were serving a search warrant in the 7300 block of Kentucky Avenue in Odessa when a suspect fired multiple shots. Officers returned fire.

All three deputies were released from medical care on Tuesday morning.

Officials later identified the injured deputies as Josh Pool, Cody Smith and Ricky Rodriguez.

The ECSO said on Tuesday morning, “The name of the deceased and the second subject are being withheld at this time.”

ECSO also said the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, which is “standard protocol for all officer involved shootings.”

(Yourbasin.com contributed to this report.)