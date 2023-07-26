EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were killed, and one hospitalized, in a suspected drunk-driving crash Monday night, police said.
According to a news release, officers responded at 9:14 p.m. to the 2200 block of South Jackson Road where there was a major accident. Upon arrival, they saw two vehicles that appeared to have collided head-on.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a black truck veered into the southbound lane, colliding into a gray minivan.
The driver of the minivan, a 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 68-year-old mother Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado and 2-year-old granddaughter Elleiana Santoy were transported to DHR Hospital where they also died from their injuries.
Casado’s niece, a 10-year-old girl from Edinburg, is in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 46-year-old Sheng Li Jiang, is also in critical condition. The release states that he will be facing charges.
“Preliminary findings from the investigation point to an alleged drunk driver as the cause of this fatal accident,” the release stated.