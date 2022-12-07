MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the time deputies arrived at MMH, they were told the child had died. The release did not state a cause of death.

Investigators said that the child, who has not been named by MSCO, was in the custody of the biological father when the incident occurred. The suspect, identified as Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

In addition, two other men, identified as 55-year-old Paul Anthony Hernandez and 25-year-old Zachery Tyler Oneal, were arrested and charged with Hindering Apprehension.

The investigation is ongoing and Oneal remained in custody as of Wednesday morning. His bond has not yet been set.

