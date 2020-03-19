Three new cases of coronavirus in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials announced three new coronavirus cases in the El Paso area on Thursday.

The new cases doubles El Paso’s numbers to six.

The fourth patient is a female in her late 60s and the fifth is a female in her late teens. It is believed that these two patients were associated with the second case while in quarantine together.

The sixth case involves a male in his 20s and is believed to be travel-related as he recently traveled abroad.

All three new cases are travel-related, officials said. That means that so far the virus has not spread through the community, County Judge Richard Samaniego said.

Mayor Dee Margo said more than 60 tests have been conducted in the last week.

“Also, it should be noted that we have tested more than 60 individuals and only six have come back positive,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, “this means that more than 90 percent of those with signs and symptoms and risks have tested negative.”

Margo also asked for Juarez to follow the same protocols as El Paso, as far as trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There will also be mobile test sites for first responders.

The new cases are the first ones to test positive since Monday when a teenager who recently traveled tested positive.