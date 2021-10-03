Tiffani Wise named regional dean for the TTUHSC School of Nursing campus in Dallas

DALLAS and LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has named Tiffani Wise, R.N., DNP, as regional dean for the School of Nursing in Dallas, which currently offers two Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) programs: the Second Degree BSN and the Veteran to BSN.

Wise most recently served the school’s curriculum coordinator and a clinical site coordinator for the ABSN program at the Dallas campus where she was responsible for organizing and overseeing Dallas student clinical experiences. She also was responsible for acquiring, managing and sustaining strategic clinical partnerships with large hospital organizations within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“We are very pleased to now have all of the School of Nursing academic programs in the DFW region and have therefore appointed a regional dean,” School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, said. “Dr. Tiffani Wise knows the region well and is experienced and very qualified to fill this important role.”

Wise, a Dallas native, has been with the School of Nursing and the ABSN program for 10 years and previously worked on the Lubbock campus before relocating to Dallas. She holds a doctor of nursing practice degree from Liberty University where her focus was executive leadership and transition to practice for millennial new graduate nurses. She also is a TTUHSC alumna, earning from the school her bachelor’s (’08) and master’s (’11) degrees in nursing and her family nurse practitioner (’13) degree.

In addition, Wise is a certified nurse educator and has obtained her online teaching certification from the Online Learning Consortium. She is an Elevating Leaders in Academic Nursing Fellow for the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and serves as a committee member for the Texas League for Nursing.

