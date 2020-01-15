Breaking News
Texas high court rules Dr. Dixon murder-for-hire conviction erroneously tossed out

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is now the top-selling distilled spirit in the U.S., report says

State & Regional

by: Billy Gates - KXAN

Posted: / Updated:

Titos Homemade Vodka
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – The top-selling distilled spirit in the country is made in Austin, according to the International Wine and Spirits Record.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka knocked Smirnoff off its decade-long reign at the top of the chart, the London-based agency said in its 2019 U.S. beverage alcohol review.

In a press release Wednesday, the IWSR said Tito’s sales jumped more than 20% in 2019. Vodka is also the largest spirit category by volume in the country, the report said.

Spirit volumes increased by 2.3% as a whole across the country, led by a 40% increase in mezcal. Japanese whiskey volumes increased 23.1%, Irish whisky went up 8.6%, tequila increased 9.3%, U.S. whiskey increased 5.5% and cognac volumes went up 4%, according to the report.

(Information from KXAN.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar