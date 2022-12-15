AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nothing evokes the feeling of extreme holiday nostalgia like peppermint drinks, bright lights, and Christmas music.

Whether the song is stirring up feelings of happiness, joy, or complete irritation as the rhythm is constantly pounding in one’s head for a month, these Christmas songs will leave a lasting impression.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most-played holiday songs, according to Amazon Music.

The song “White Christmas” brings about images of drinking hot chocolate and opening Christmas presents by the tree as this relaxing hit continues to mark its place on the charts. The song also features Ken Darby Singers and John Scott Trotter, along with an incredible orchestra.

Journey through an 80s Christmas with Wham!’s song “Last Christmas.” This smash hit is constantly heard during the holidays, however, the song did not reach the charts in the US until one of the founding members of Wham!, George Michael, died in 2016.

It’s easy to go online and find multiple versions of the song “Hallelujah” but the Pentatonix version hits differently as each member’s melodic voice blends perfectly together to create a harmonic masterpiece.

“Sleigh Ride” layers the wonderful sounds of The Ronettes to create a feel-good Christmas song. The Ronettes’ rendition quickly became a staple of the season and the group’s second-highest chart-topping hit in the US behind “Be My Baby.”

This classic holiday song from the 60s is constantly heard throughout department stores during the Christmas season. The song was originally written by Johnny Marks but was made famous by musician Burl Ives.

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” proves that a classic song that makes one feel joyful will never get old. Williams’s jazzy voice is instantly recognizable and will forever correlate with Christmas cheer.

The song “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms is so popular that many famous musicians had to cover the classic melody including Brenda Lee. However, it was the cover version in the 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls” that created a new wave of excitement for the hit song, along with millions of TikTok videos.

Need to know all the names of Santa’s reindeer? “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is a great and easy teaching method for kids. Plus, the song can transport you back to a childhood Christmas full of wonder and excitement.

Brenda Lee’s music spans generations, but her 50s song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is fully ingrained into Christmas. It’s that song that could be played while driving to work, shopping for the family, or mulling over what to cook for Christmas dinner.

It’s safe to say this one’s here to stay! Mariah Carey is famously known as the “Queen of Christmas” so it was not difficult to guess that her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” lies at No. 1 on the Billboard charts…again.