Tornado causes damage, injuries in Dallas-area city

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The National Weather Service says a survey team has found that damage in the Texas city of Arlington was caused by a tornado that struck Tuesday night.

Officials say the severe weather caused seven structures to collapse and displaced 75 families.

Authorities say three people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Large hail and strong winds were also reported in Oklahoma, but there were no widespread reports of damage.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says more severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the week in parts of the South and Midwest.