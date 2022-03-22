UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured after a tornado moved through Upshur County late Monday night, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no reports of deaths early Tuesday morning, Sheriff Larry Webb said in a Facebook post. Those hurt did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff, the tornado touched down about six miles south of the city of Gilmer, near Evergreen Road and FM 2685. Webb said the tornado “continued to move through the county in a northeast track ending at Upshur Landing at Lake of the Pines.”

Multiple homes were damaged, some completely destroyed. KETK reporter @_frankjefferson posted video of the damage in Ore City on Twitter.

As morning arrives and sheds light on the total scope of the damage please keep our friends and families in your prayers as we begin to pick up the pieces and move forward to recovery. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb

Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews worked to clear the debris from the roads.

Anyone needing assistance with recovery was asked to call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-843-2541. If you need help, the sheriff said, “we will be there.”

