BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County officials offered an update Thursday on the continuing recovery efforts related to the Salado tornado.

Bell County said the focus was still on restoring power and clearing debris. Bartlett Electric Co-op (BEC), working in conjunction with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), made significant progress on both fronts and would continue their efforts.

BEC officials said that closures to Cedar Valley Road and a large portion of Farm to Market Road 2843 would not be necessary by 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The number of damaged structures increased from 63, as reported yesterday, to 76. This number included all structures, and ranged from minor damage to total destruction. Officials said this number is not expected to change going forward.

Multiple roll-off dumpsters were brought into the affected area. There were two located in the South Shore subdivision. Other dumpsters are available at the Salado Fire Department, located at 3520 FM-2484, and at the intersection of FM-2268 and Interstate 35. The Bell County Emergency Management Department plans to place two additional roll-off dumpsters along 2843, once utility crews have finished their work in the area.

Residents who have been impacted by the storm were encouraged to call (254) 534-4562 to be connected with resources. Individuals and groups looking to make donations were asked to call (254) 534-2217. Those numbers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Emergency Management officials encouraged residents and business impacted by the storm to report damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), through its TDEM Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) Damage Survey. The iSTAT website includes a tutorial video to help users navigate the system. Once on the page, users need to select April Severe Weather from the list of Current Active Incidents.