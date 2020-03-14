Tornado tears through West Texas RV Park; 1 injured

PECOS, Texas (AP) — Officials say an unconfirmed tornado tore through a remote West Texas recreational vehicle park, leaving a dozen RVs on their side and injuring one person.

Reeves County Emergency Management Director Jerry Bullard says the injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspected tornado struck the Highway 285 RV Park near Orla, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Pecos, about 8 p.m. Friday.

The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings in the Permian Basin area of West Texas Friday night.

