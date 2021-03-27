TPWD Commission approves hunting regulations changes for 2021-2022

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

Hunting regulations for the 2021-22 season were approved by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its public meeting held online March 25. Hunters will see some changes this fall, including the elimination of the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle and extension of the general pronghorn season from 9 to 16 days statewide, and the addition of two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone.

The following modifications and clarifications to the 2021-22 Statewide Hunting Proclamation have been adopted by the TPW Commission:

Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment

Remove the prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties; In addition, allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties

Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle

Extend the general pronghorn season from 9 days to 16 days statewide

Close Panola County to hunting Eastern turkey season during the spring in 2022

Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting (April 1 – 30) in the “Western 1 Gobbler” counties in southcentral Texas in 2022

Add two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone

Establish season dates and daily bag limits for all migratory game bird hunting seasons

Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile and powder must be loaded through the muzzle

Modify opening day for chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season

Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90 starting in the fall of 2021

Allow squirrel hunting statewide by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season. Traditional East Texas squirrel season, May 1-31 and Oct. 1-last Sunday in Feb. remains unchanged

Hunters hitting the field in the upcoming season should make note of these changes and follow all regulations set for species, tagging, bag limits, counties, season dates and means and methods. Hunters can check the online version of the Outdoor Annual for complete and updated regulations. Information currently in the online version of the Outdoor Annual reflects last season’s information. The 2021-22 season information will not be online until mid-August per usual practice.

More information regarding these amendments and hunting season dates for the 2021-22 seasons can be viewed on the TPWD website.

