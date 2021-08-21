TPWD Community Outdoor Outreach Program grant accepting applications

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting grant applications for the Community Outdoor Outreach Program (CO-OP).  CO-OP provides grant funding to tax-exempt organizations for programs that engage under-represented populations in TPWD mission-oriented activities.  These grants support community-based conservation and outdoor recreation activities such as archery, fishing, camping, hiking, hunting, nature education and more.

CO-OP was established by TPWD in 1996 and has awarded more than $22 million in outdoor program grants over the past 25 years.  Funds are derived from a dedicated portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods and distributed to organizations within the state of Texas through a competitive grant process each year.  Grant awards range between $5,000 — $60,000 and can be used to support personnel, training, travel, food, park fees and program supplies.

The deadline to submit a CO-OP grant application is 5 p.m. CST, Nov. 1.  Applications are available now online and grant awards will be announced on March 1, 2022.  CO-OP staff will host a Grant Writing Webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m.  This online webinar will discuss grant program requirements, provide an overview of the application process, review the scoring criteria, and answer questions from applicants.  Register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2061593515098859536

For more information and to apply, please visit http://tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/community-outdoor-outreach-program-co-op-grants.

(Press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar