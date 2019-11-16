Tracking millions of dollars in missing state property

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – KXAN investigators found that Texas state agencies have lost track of millions of dollars in state property.

That’s according to data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Since 2012, Texas agencies have reported more than $24 million of property missing. That number has depreciated to more than $1.3 million.

Computers and technology make up a big part of the Comptroller’s list.

For example, the state’s Office of Court Administration recently reported missing 16 flat panel monitors.

The Texas Legislative Council reported missing 12 iPads.

Then there’s other items, like a washing machine. The General Land Office can’t find it.

Some of the state’s property is even reported is stolen.

That’s $1.5 million dollars worth, which the Comptroller’s Office says has depreciated to about $463,000.

Among the items are a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, reported stolen by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Department of Criminal Justice says an entire surveillance system worth thousands of dollars was also stolen.

TxDOT reported four Dell laptops stolen this year, three of them due to negligence by its own employees.

We probably won’t ever know where all this property is, that’s why it’s considered missing.

A spokesperson with the state’s Facilities Commission tells KXAN a number of items may have been transferred from one agency to another, and the inventory data hasn’t caught up.

The Texas Legislative Council says the agency spends two years searching for items before reporting them missing to the Comptroller’s Office.

