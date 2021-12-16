Tracy Andrus Foundation receives $500K from Texas Emergency Mortgage Program

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS RELEASE) MARSHALL, Texas– The Tracy Andrus Foundation is pleased to announce the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs has approved a Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program award in the amount of $500,000.00 to the Tracy Andrus Foundation.

The funds will provide mortgage assistance for residents in Brewster, Culberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock and Presidio. Harrison county residents may apply through Endeavors.org/temap/.

Executive Director Tracy Andrus said “We are elated to partner with the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to assist citizens that have been affected by Covid-19, as well those who are unemployed or underemployed.”

This award will be funded through the Community Development Block Grant and CARES Act (CDBG-CV) Program. The CDBG-CV program is designed to help Texans respond to and recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

For more information or assistance contact the Tracy Andrus Foundation at 903-471-8674, taftemapprogram@gmail.com or visit our website at HTTPS://WWW.Tracy Andrus Foundation.com/TEMAP-PROGRAM.

(This is a news release from the Tracy Andrus Foundation)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar