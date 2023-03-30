Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers shut down a portion of Interstate 35 Thursday night to investigate a traffic-related death

It started with a call around 9:10 p.m. about a person running through vehicles near the 5200 block of I-35S. According to witnesses, the man tried to open several different vehicle doors.

Officers say at one point, he climbed on top of an 18-wheeler and then fell to the ground. When First Responders got there, they say the man was dead.

The investigation has shut down a section of I-35S, with traffic being diverted to the southbound frontage road. Temple Police says the main lanes will not be open for the next few hours.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.