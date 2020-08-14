Travis County judge extends mask order through mid-December

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, a Travis County judge extended the order requiring residents to wear masks in public through mid December.

The order, signed by Judge Sam Biscoe, will be effective 12 a.m. on Sunday and last through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15.

The order covers the following measures:

Extends the local disaster declaration and public health emergency for the county

Prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people

Continues the requirement for people in Travis County to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth when inside a commercial space or building open to the public

The mask order is also effective in outdoor spaces where it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

You can read the full order HERE.

The original mask order was issued by Biscoe June 18. That order was set to expire 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, which is Saturday.