Tribute mural to late Kobe Bryant and daughter goes up on Guadalupe Street in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A mural dedicated to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi went up this week in Austin after they were both killed in a tragic helicopter crash in California Sunday.

The mural is located on the side of the restaurant Sushi Hi located at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and 29th Street. It was created by Texas-based artist Laced and Found with help from artists Snuk One and Riki Loring.

Tribute mural to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

“Kobe made an impact on so many generations. For Kobe’s fans in Austin, for those who loved him, looked up to him, were inspired by him, for those who made mistakes and did everything in their power to show others that they are more than their mistakes, for those who didn’t know anything about him but respected his legacy and him as a human,” the artist’s Instagram post about the mural said.