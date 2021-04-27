Triumph Public High Schools launches industry-based certification program

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is news release from Triumph Public High Schools:

To propel and prepare students for the workforce, Triumph Public High Schools has launched a comprehensive program for its students. The new Career and Technology Education, Industry-Based Certification Program is aimed at leading students to career readiness and preparing them for entering the workforce.

The program is available to Triumph Public High School students in all the markets that they serve – Laredo, McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Brownsville, El Paso, and Lubbock. This latest initiative will also allow for future partnerships across the state with a variety of businesses and organizations that are willingly participating by offering jobs to certified students in specific specialized careers such as restaurant management, real estate, and childcare development.

Students can choose from a wide range of certifications including: Design and Multimedia Arts, Business Marketing and Finance, Education and Training, Hospitality and Tourism, Information Technology, and Law Enforcement, among others.

“The Industry-Based Certification Program is a pioneering instructional system that assists students in developing career ready skills through a student-centered holistic approach to student success, our students can choose from a long list of potential certification programs that will create opportunities to prepare them for a career of their choice. This state-of-the-art program leverages the strengths of Triumph Public High Schools’ faculty from across the state and paves the way for all students to have access to career certifications”, said Scott Carothers, Instructional Officer for Triumph Public High Schools.

A Virtual Information Session will be held on April 30th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Interested students are encouraged to attend to learn more about the program and its requirements.

For more information visit TriumphPublicSchools.org.

Triumph Public High Schools are Texas-based, tuition-free, public charter high schools. They currently have 9 schools in Texas with campuses in Laredo, McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Brownsville, El Paso, and Lubbock. For more information visit www.triumphpublicschools.org.

(News release from Triumph Public High Schools)