MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission.

The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said.

A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen Palm Road in Hidalgo County.

During the chase, the driver turned into a residential street with a dead end. During the chase, the driver dropped off a woman on the road to obstruct the patrol unit.

A trooper was able to move the woman from the road and continue chasing the truck. Once they reached the dead end, the driver fled on foot into the brush and 14 migrants were discovered in the vehicle.

Law enforcement pursued the driver on foot and, with the help of a K-9, he was apprehended.

The driver was also previously involved in a May smuggling attempt that resulted in a crash, Olivarez stated. He was charged with evading arrest and two counts of human smuggling.