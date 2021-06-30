Trucker who used flyers to lure boys convicted in case involving El Paso-area minor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A long-haul truck driver who used flyers to lure young boys has been convicted in a case involving an El Paso-area minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal jury in El Paso convicted Travis Wayne Vavra, 59, of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was also found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Vavra sexually assaulted a boy from the El Paso area while on trips to different states, including New Mexico, Missouri, Arizona, California, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Court documents state the trips happened between 2015 and 2019 and began when the victim was 9 years old.

As KTSM previously reported, a complaint affidavit states the boy was introduced to Vavra when a guardian responded to a flyer for waterpark passes.

The U.S. Attorney said Vavra had previously molested two other boys and had child pornography on his phone when he was arrested in December of 2019.

Vavra faces a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison for the transportation of minors charge, and up to 20 years for the child porn charge.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

(Information from KTSM.com)