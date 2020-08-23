Trump Boat Parade held on Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans joined in the nationwide boat parade movement in support of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign today.

More than one thousand people gathered near the Lake Tyler Marina Resort and Concession park Lake Tyler for announcements, guest speakers, prayer, and the national anthem.

Special Interest Director for the Trump Campaign Kennan Williams and Smith County Republican Chairman David Stein were both speakers at the event.

Organizers say the goal is to unite the community in support of trumps re-election.

“At the end of the day, America is not about a color or creed, or culture, It’s about Americans,” says Williams. “And that when there is a crisis situation or things that come up, we can all pull together to fight to keep America great again.”

Attendees decorated boats with red, white and blue signs, and ‘Make America Great Again’ flags that could be seen for miles.