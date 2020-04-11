TTU Board of Regents announces resignation of Angelo State University president

LUBBOCK and SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Tech Board of Regents announced on Saturday the resignation of Angelo State University President Dr. Brian May.



According to Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee, the regents received and accepted Dr. May’s resignation Friday night.

He had served as ASU’s president since 2012.

Angie Wright, Vice President for Finance & Administration, was also announced as Interim President of Angelo State University.

ASU is part of the Texas Tech University system.

Mr. Huckabee submitted the following letter to the Angelo State University community on Saturday:

Dear Angelo State community,

We hope you are well during this time and that your families are safe and sound.

Last night, the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents and Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, M.D., received and accepted the resignation of Dr. Brian May, who has served as President of Angelo State University since 2012. We wish him and his family well. We are pleased to announce that Angie Wright, Vice President for Finance & Administration, has agreed to step in to serve as Interim President of Angelo State University.

We couldn’t ask for a finer or more devoted leader to help us during this transition. Angie has been a member of the Angelo State community and Ram family for nearly four decades. In 1981, she arrived here as an undergraduate, and she has risen through the ASU ranks. After graduating and spending five years in the private sector, Angie joined the university in a professional capacity in 1991 as a payroll coordinator. She was named ASU’s manager of business services in 1999, then promoted to budget director in 2003. In 2006, Angie became assistant vice president for finance and administration and then associate vice president in 2007. She remained in this position until her appointment as vice president in March of 2013.

A mother of three and grandmother of three, with two more grandkids on the way, Angie by her own admission, “bleeds blue and gold.” We are fortunate to have her at the helm, and I hope you’ll join me in congratulating and welcoming her to this new role. In the coming weeks, Chancellor Mitchell, the Board of Regents and I will share plans detailing the presidential search process and the way ahead.

Any questions can be directed to Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations & Communications, for the Office of the Chancellor at the Texas Tech University System at chancellor@ttu.edu.

Sincerely,

Christopher M. Huckabee

Chairman, Board of Regents

Texas Tech University System