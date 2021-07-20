TTU SVM nearing end of construction; classes starting in August

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine is nearing the end of construction, as classes will start in three weeks.

Outside of the vet school, Western Builders is wrapping up site work. Monday, construction crews paved in front of the building. Next, they will work on landscaping.

Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, Guy Loneragan, BVSc, Ph.D, said inside, they are still building furniture and putting on finishing touches.

“Exactly two weeks from this morning, we begin moving into this building, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Loneragan said on Monday.

He said faculty and staff will begin moving in two weeks from Monday, and students will arrive the following week.

Loneragan said the vet school now has a team of more than 50 employees. He also said they have met with about 50 of their 60 incoming students so far.

“We’ve been working towards these wonderful, state-of-the-art facilities for years and years, the program for years and years,” Loneragan said. “We have an absolutely fantastic team of faculty and staff to welcome the students, and the students. It’s all about the students, so we’re super excited for them.”

He said their focus is training veterinary students who want to serve rural and regional communities.

“Amarillo is full of wonderful people who want to serve the community. We want to develop a pipeline and we’re going to work with students, kids in this area to build that pipeline, we want to provide them access to an affordable world class education,” Loneragan said. “So, if you have an inkling in veterinary medicine, you love animals, you like ranching, then look at veterinary medicine as a career for you.”

The budget for the vet school was approximately $90 million, including donations and funding from the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

“So, in terms of our high level overview, we are on time, on track on budget, and we are now definitely open for business,” said Loneragan.

