TTUHSC student nurses spurred on by Still Water Foundation gift

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

Nursing students enrolled at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) at Abilene received a boost in the form of emergency funds donated by Still Water Foundation. The announcement of the $300,000 gift was made in April and will benefit 216 students.

“We are so very grateful for this generous gift for our students,” TTUHSC School of Nursing Dean Michael L. Evans, Ph.D., R.N. “These funds will enable our students to stay focused on their studies so they can graduate on time and become employed to provide long-term financial stability for their families.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students had to adapt to a new learning environment and face unforeseen expenses due to the campus closure. Several students lost their part-time jobs or have been restricted to working at just one medical facility to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, causing significant financial hardship. Some students’ spouses have been laid off or are unable to work.

A number of students also work alongside Hendrick Health System and Abilene Regional Medical Center staff to help contain the spread of coronavirus and deliver immediate lifesaving care to at-risk patients, putting their health at risk because of the critical shortage of protective medical equipment. One student stepped down from her position at Hendrick Medical Center for fear of infecting her young children and elderly parent.

“We are thrilled to receive funds for our students to help improve the quality of their lives,” Pearl Merritt, Ed.D., Abilene regional dean, said. “I know some students did not have money for food and this gift helped relieve that additional stress so they could continue their education. It’s so heartwarming to know there are good people in this world who recognize the needs of others.”

Still Water is a private family foundation based in Austin. The foundation is committed to supporting the arts, education and environment and medical support and outreach.

(News release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains