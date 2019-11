TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tulia Police are looking for a missing teen who they say could be in the Amarillo area.

Kiyonna Boyd, 16, has been missing since October 28 from her home in Tulia.

Boyd is described as 5’6″, black shoulder-length hair with brown eyes.

If you have seen Boyd or know where she is, you are asked to call the Tulia Police Department at 806-995-3555 or your local law enforcement.