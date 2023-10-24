AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, KXAN is keeping track of how many Texans have voted in the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election.

Every voter who shows up to the polls in Texas will get to vote on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution, from lowering property taxes to increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices.

In addition, several local cities, counties and school districts will appear on the ballot.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Turnout is typically much lower in off-year elections than in presidential or midterm elections. For example, 67% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 46% in the 2022 gubernatorial election. A constitutional amendment election in November 2021 saw turnout of just 8.75%.

There are more than 17.7 million people registered to vote in Texas. After one day of early voting, fewer than 100,000 ballots have been cast, for a statewide turnout of 0.52%.

The maps below shows turnout in each of the state’s 254 counties, based on data from the Secretary of State’s office. Hover over a county (or tap if using a mobile device) to see the data. You can also search for a specific county in the top left of the map.

Harris County, home to Houston, has reported the highest number of votes, with just under 16,000. Tarrant County, home to Fort Worth, is currently the only other county to report more than 5,000 votes.

Three counties have surpassed 2% turnout so far: Loving County, west of Midland, Kinney County, west of San Antonio, and Llano County, northwest of Austin.

Turnout is, so far, on par with the November 2021 constitutional amendment election. After one day of early voting, turnout is at 0.52%, compared to 0.56% at the same time in 2021.

Local turnout

Across the 15-county KXAN viewing area, there are 1,489,406 registered voters. More than half of those are in Travis County, while Williamson County accounts for about a quarter of all registered voters locally. About 12% of registered voters in the area live in Hays County.

The chart below shows turnout across the region.

Turnout locally is highest in Llano County, at 2.01%, and lowest in San Saba County, at 0.30%.