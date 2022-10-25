Voters line up to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Travis County on Oct. 24, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With early voting underway, EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KXAN, is keeping track of how many Texans have voted in the Nov. 8 general election.

From Congressional seats to school board races and city propositions, voters will be choosing between an array of candidates and making decisions about several local issues.

Some Texas races — like governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — will appear on the ballot for all Texans. Other items on the ballot are determined by where you live. Click here to find out how to find your sample ballot.

The chart below shows the statewide turnout in recent presidential and midterm elections in Texas. Turnout is typically lower in midterm elections.

The last Texas governor’s election, in 2018, saw the highest midterm in recent years, at 53% statewide, more on par with presidential elections in the 2000s and 2010s. Turnout in the 2018 election was bolstered by a contentious senate race, between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke.

The map below shows turnout in each of the state’s 254 counties, based on data from the Secretary of State’s office. Hover over a county (or tap if using a mobile device) to see the data. You can also search for a specific county in the top left of the map.

In the 2018 election for governor, more than 8.3 million Texans cast a ballot. The chart below looks at how early voting turnout this year compares to 2018. The Secretary of State’s office does not have statewide early voting data available for 2018, so the chart uses turnout in the 30 largest counties in the state.