TVC Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants awarded to 10 Panhandle area organizations

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Veterans Commission:

At the May 13, 2021 meeting, Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Commissioners awarded the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grant recipients for the upcoming grant period of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. In the Panhandle area, 10 organizations were awarded grants, listed below*. Additionally, 12 organizations awarded provide services statewide**.

There were a total of 147 grants awarded to organizations throughout the state, totaling $33,430,000. This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The 2021-2022 TVC grant recipients are projected to provide direct services to over 32,500 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. Grant amounts and program details for each organization will be announced as grant contracts with each organization are executed.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

*Region – Panhandle:

(Provided by the Texas Veterans Commission)

Central Texas Opportunities, Inc. Financial Assistance Rolling Plains Management Corporation Financial Assistance Combined Arms Referral Services Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star Supportive Services Hale County Meals on Wheels Supportive Services Central Texas Opportunities, Inc. Home Modification Panhandle Community Services Home Modification Rolling Plains Management Corporation Home Modification Refuge Services, Inc Clinical Counseling West Texas Counseling & Guidance Clinical Counseling

**Organizations that provide grant-funded services statewide

Community Learning Center (CLC), Inc. Financial Assistance Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation Financial Assistance Texas VFW Foundation Financial Assistance Operation FINALLY HOME Home Modification Operation Homefront, Inc. Supportive Services 22Kill Clinical Counseling Baylor Scott & White Research Institute Clinical Counseling Collin County Clinical Counseling Family Endeavors Inc. dba Endeavors Clinical Counseling Armstrong Community Music School Clinical Counseling Marriage Management Consultants Peer Support Services Tarrant County Veteran Treatment Court

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, providing funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.

(News release from the Texas Veterans Commission)